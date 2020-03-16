E.C., Chippewa Falls libraries closing this week

The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls public libraries announced Monday they will be closing, as the result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees said they held an emergency meeting on Monday evening, voting to close the library starting Tuesday until at least April 6th.

“While there are no confirmed cases in Eau Claire County at this time, the Board of Trustees wanted to be proactive to protect the vulnerable populations we serve and the vulnerable populations who work and volunteer for the library,” library director Pamela Westby said in the statement. “Unfortunately, even with introducing increased cleaning measures, removing toys and digital devices, spreading out computers, and cancelling programs, we do not believe we have effectively implemented social distancing protocols or that our disinfecting protocols can keep up with the increased usage.”

Library book drops will also be closed. Customers are asked to keep their materials until after the library reopens. All due dates will be extended, and no fines will be incurred.

Earlier Monday, the Chippewa Falls Public Library announced it will be closed to the public until further notice starting Wednesday. In a statement, it said its Library Board would make a reevaluation on April 1. During this time, the library will not be accepting returned materials. When the Chippewa Falls library reopens, late fees will be waived for a week.

