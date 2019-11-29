E.C. Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Eau Claire Police is looking for a man involved in an apparent and intentional hit-and-run incident Friday.

In a release from the department, the incident started on Hastings Way, when the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Parker, sideswiped an acquaintance. Authorities say Parker then hit the same vehicle head-on and fled the area on foot.

Eau Claire Police say Parker has previous felony arrest warrants for unrelated charges.

If you have information on Parker, you’re asked to contact Eau Claire Police or Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.