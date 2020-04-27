ECASD Board Accepting Applications for Vacancy

The Eau Claire School Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat vacated by Laurie Klinkhammer on April 14, 2020. The application and selection process will follow Board Policy 133 – Board Vacancies which can be found click here..

Applicants must complete and submit the online Commissioner Application Form found click here..

Applications must be received by 4:00pm on May 13, 2020. A paper copy of the application can be requested by calling 715-852-3002.

Applicants will be required to give a maximum three-minute statement at the May 18, 2020 School Board meeting which begins at 7:00pm and will be held virtually.

The Board plans to select a candidate after those statements have been made on May 18. The successful applicant will then take the Oath of Office and begin official service on May 20, 2020. Detailed application instructions can be found HERE. The person so appointed shall serve in that capacity until a successor is elected in the next School Board election held April 2021. More information can be found atclick here..