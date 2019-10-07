ECASD Board discusses referendum projects & OPEB

Updates have been made to eight Eau Claire area schools during the summer thanks to referendum money.

Updates on the referendum projects were shared during Monday's ECASD Board meeting.

The improvements cost around $5 million and took place at Memorial, McKinley, Flynn, Locust Lane, Meadview, Northwoods, Sam Davey, and Prairie Ridge.

Some of the projects include office remodels, parking lot paving and secure entrances at the various schools.

During the meeting, the school board also discussed an update on what's known as "other post-employment benefits" or OPEB.

In August, the school board voted to implement five recommendations to help pay down the budget deficit by cutting retiree benefits.

Changes include shifting the the HRA contribution date from July of each year to September, and discontinuing HRA contribution for retirees in the first year following retirement.

In September, the school district submitted updated census data to an actuary for review.

That data should be prepared for the school district to look at in November.