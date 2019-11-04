ECASD Board lays out plan to fill vacant seat

The Eau Claire Area School Board lays out the plan to fill the seat recently vacated by Joe Luginbill.

Last week, Luginbill announced his resignation to take a new position outside the Eau Claire area.

At Monday's meeting, the school board decided to formally post the open position on Thursday, November 7 with applications being accepted until November 28.

Then around early December, an open session will be held with the candidates. After that, a successor will be named.