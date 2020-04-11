ECASD Board of Education Virtual Forums with Superintendent Finalists

The Board of Education invites students and their families, as well as all

members of the broader Eau Claire community, to join the ECASD for an evening presentation and question-and-answer session with each of the finalists for Superintendent.

These virtual forums are planned for 7:00-8:00 PM (CST) on the three interview dates.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Mr. Michael Johnson, Assistant Superintendent in the South Washington County School District (MN)

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Ms. Rosalie Daca, Chief Academic Officer of the Racine Unified School District (WI)

Friday, April 17, 2020

Dr. Rev Hillstrom, Director of Educational Equity for Osseo Area Schools (MN)

Details about registering for the virtual evening forums can be found click here.