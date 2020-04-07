ECASD Board requests instructional hour waiver due to COVID-19

The Eau Claire Area School Board wants to waive the instructional hour requirement for schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At Monday night's meeting, the school board voted to make this request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The school district is required to hold a certain amount of hours per school year depending on the grade level.

Because the current school year is interrupted by COVID-19, the board wants to waive this requirement.

Per state law, the district needs to make a formal request to the DPI.