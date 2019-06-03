ECASD Board sends elementary school boundaries plan back to committee

The Eau Claire Area School Board sends back a plan to re-draw elementary school boundaries within the district for further development.

The plan was to vote on keeping Roosevelt as an elementary school and then shift enrollment at six other grade schools to balance enrollment.

Instead, the board chose to send the plan back to the Demographic Trends & Facility Planning Committee to develop guidelines for transitioning students and families impacted by the decision.

The school board asked for the grade school boundaries to mirror an outline for the high school boundaries, which was decided in September 2017.

Before the meeting, Supt. Mary Ann Hardebeck worked to express understanding over the long drawn-out process.

"I think the whole idea is about what will it mean for each individual family. You know, it's hard to make changes and I think that's been the biggest thing. In general, I think people are confused and may be reluctant to make the changes," she said.

The plan is to bring back the recommendation along with a transition plan at the board's next scheduled meeting on July 22.