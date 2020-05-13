ECASD Board to Appoint New Member to Fill Vacancy

The Eau Claire Area School District has received 13 applications for its

current Board of Education vacancy.

The vacancy was created after Board Member Laurie Klinkhammer recently stepped down. Now, the full board will review the applications and vote to approve an appointment. The individual selected will serve until the next election in April 2021.

The individuals submitting applications to fill the vacancy are Melissa Allen, Joshua Andrew, Wayne Dallman, Thomas Fiedler, Eric Fisher, Justin Hendrickson, Marquell Johnson, Nathan Moquin, Amy Olson, Omar Parks, Anton Smets, Erica Zerr, and Scott Zielski.

The Board will consider the action to appoint a new member at its regular meeting on Monday,

May 18. The new member’s duties would then officially start May 20.

The Board will shortly begin accepting applications to fill Commissioner Eric Torres’ position which he is vacating as of May 29.