ECASD: Police investigate Sam Davey PTA member after funds stolen

The Eau Claire Area School District says police are investigating allegations that a Sam Davey Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association member stole funds from the organization.

ECASD says the accused is not and has never been an employee of the school district, only a volunteer with the PTA program.

Eau Claire Police say in early February, a community member reported some concerning financial transactions. They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Officials say it may take a long amount of time to investigate.

