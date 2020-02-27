ECASD and Student Transit disinfecting common areas amid coronavirus fears

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- The Eau Claire Area School District has released a statement on the coronavirus outbreak
They said both the district and its transportation provider, Student Transit, have protocols in place for disinfecting classrooms, common areas and vehicles. These processes and protocols are also being reviewed to ensure they meet our needs.
The school is also saying students should take precautions against diseases by washing hands and to keep children home if they are feeling sick.