Little Red School closed in 2008 due to declining enrollment.

ECASD board votes to sell Little Red School.

Monday, the Eau Claire Area School Board voted to accept an offer from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434 for some of the land and the building.

The union is hoping to turn the Little Red School into a training center.

After consideration and a lengthy public comment, the board chose to sell Little Red and approximately 11.79 acres land for $509,740. It is an as-is sale contingent on an inspection. As part of the offer, ECASD would be able to store items in the school building for up to one year, free of charge.

Another party known as Martinek-Jereczek has offered to purchase approximately 22 acres of land at the site for $110,00. The offer is contingent on the buyer obtaining financing, an appraisal, and an inspection.

The sale was met with heavy opposition from teachers and citizens in the Town of Brunswick. They said Little Red’s value as a nature learning center is vitally important; as well as accommodating the projected growth on the city's south side.

However, the financial state of the district was the deciding factor in the sale according many on the board, including Charles Vue.

“Currently we are facing budget deficit. In front of me there is data that makes sense to let go and save the district budget issue. So I’m compelled to vote yes tonight," said Vue.

According to Board President Dr. Eric Torres, the sale of Little Red puts the district in a sound financial state.

The board also got a report on the estimated costs to make improvements at Roosevelt Elementary, though no action was taken.

