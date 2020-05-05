ECASD employees raise money to alleviate student lunch debt

Several students who had outstanding school lunch bills have had them paid off.

The Building and Grounds Department for the Eau Claire Area School District has 94 employees and they all pitched in to help alleviate some of the student lunch debt in the district.

Darryl Petersen helped coordinate the donation and said the department really helped pay it forward in a time of need.

"We just felt like we could help out and it just seemed like the right thing to do given the circumstances of where we're at."

The building and grounds employees raised $852 in one week for outstanding student lunch debt.

Food and Nutrition Services Manager Holly Dernutzer said this will put a big dent in the district's outstanding student lunch debt.

