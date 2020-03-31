ECASD expands food service with "Student Meals on Yellow Wheels"

The Eau Claire Area School District is expanding its food service program.

The Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program began Tuesday, March 31.

The expanded program features four buses dropping off meals between 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. each weekday.

"A lot of them don't get to eat all the time and they come to school for breakfast and lunch and this way we're able to still provide that for them," said ECASD employee Kathy Holtman.

Besides the Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program, the bagged breakfasts and lunches provided weekdays at DeLong, Northstar and South Middle Schools will also continue.

Here is the Student Meals on Yellow Wheels schedule:

Locust Lane, Davey and Longfellow areas:

Runway @ Robin (Sundet Park), 11:10 - 11:20 a.m.

Sam Davey Elementary, 11:30 - 11:40 a.m.

Omaha @ Davis (by the Northside Cemetery), 11:50 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary, 12:10 - 12:25 p.m.

Dewey @ Division (in front of Sacred Heart Church), 12:30 - 12:45 p.m.

Putnam, Manz, Robbins areas:

Bollinger Field Parking Lot (off Stein Blvd), 11:10 - 11:25 a.m.

Manz Elementary, 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Skeels @ Pomona (Parking lot by strip mall), 11:55 - 12:05 p.m.

Lever St @ Brian St (near Prestige Auto), 12:10 - 12:20 p.m.

Robbins Elementary, 12:25 - 12:40 p.m.

Sherman, Roosevelt, Lakeshore and Longfellow areas:

Hobart @ Huyssen St (North River Front Park), 11:10 - 11:20 a.m.

2nd St @ Maple (Kessler Park), 11:30 - 11:40 a.m.

Roosevelt Elementary, 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Jeffers Park (Jeffers Rd @ Shorewood), 12:10 - 12:20 p.m.

Mary Pl @ Renee Dr, 12:35 - 12:45 p.m.

Northwoods, Flynn and Lakeshore areas:

Conrad @ Carpenter, 11:10 - 11:20 a.m.

Soley @ Gala (near the Kwik Trip), 11:30 - 11:40 a.m.

Flynn Elementary, 11:55 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

1st Reserve @ Ferry St (Newall Playground), 12:25 - 12:35 p.m.

Pine Edge Trailer Park on Mitchell Rd (by mailboxes), 12:45 -- 12:55 p.m.

