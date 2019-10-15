ECASD finalizes sale of former Little Red Elementary property

The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education finalized the sale of the former Little Red Elementary School and its surrounding acreage to two buyers.

UA Local 434, a plumbers and steamfitters union, has purchased the school building and approximately 11.79 acres of land for a total of $509,740. The union purchased the property and land as-is. ECASD will be able to store items in the school building for up to one year, free of charge.

In addition, a party known as Martinek-Jereczek has purchased about 22 acres of vacant land at the site for $110,000.

Both sales are now final and the school district no longer owns the building or acreage at the site, which is located on Highway 37 in Eau Claire. Little Red Elementary closed in 2008.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of the former Little Red Elementary property,” said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. “After several months of discussion and consideration, the School Board determined that a sale of the property would be in the best interests of our school district and the students and families we serve.”