ECASD has updates on two separate incidents at North High School in recent days

The Eau Claire Area School District is providing clarification and an update on two separate incidents that have affected North High School over the past several days.

On Friday, September 6, the Eau Claire Police Department investigated two instances at North High School. At 5:30 p.m. the ECPD received a report of an incident that occurred the previous day regarding an ECASD student on the school bus. This case is still under investigation. At approximately 11:15 p.m., a citizen called the Eau Claire Police Department to report suspicious activity in the North High School parking lot. The report indicated that an individual had brought a weapon onto school property. Police responded and immediately resolved the issue. An arrest was made at that time.

In an unrelated incident, the Eau Claire Area School District was alerted to a possible threat to North High School at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The issue stemmed from a potentially threatening post an individual had read on social media. By the time the District learned of the post, students were already in the school building and on bus routes to school.

The District immediately contacted the ECPD, and police officers came to the school to investigate. Students remained in their classrooms, and only controlled transitions between periods were allowed. The police investigation concluded at 11:25 a.m.

We have no reason to believe there was or is any threat to North High School. However, we wanted to operate out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families, students, staff and community members as we have dealt with this serious issue.