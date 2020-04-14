ECASD holds community forum with first of three supt. finalists

The Eau Claire Area School District is holding community forums this week for the three finalists for superintendent.

Tuesday, the first of the finalists met with the school board.

Michael Johnson has been the assistant superintendent in the South Washington County School District of Minnesota since 2014.

His educational experience includes degrees from the University of St. Thomas and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

Johnson also played basketball for the Blugolds from 1989 to 1-91 and was inducted into the UWEC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Johnson talked about the kind of leadership he hopes to bring to the Eau Claire Area School District.

"I'm very comfortable talking with anyone in the Eau Claire community, like I do in River Falls about our own administrators and teachers that I have experienced, as well as the same thing in Cottage Grove and Woodbury. Very proud of the work that our teachers do. I guess, other community leaders, I do look for people with influence and the board has done a tremendous job of seeking those people out," said Johnson.

The online interviews continue Wednesday with Rosalie Daca followed by Dr. Rev Hillstrom on Friday.