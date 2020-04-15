ECASD holds community forum with second of three supt. finalists

Wednesday, the second of three candidates had their formal interview to be the next superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.

Rosalie Daca has served since 2013 as Racine Unified School District's Chief Academic Officer.

She's also served as a middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal.

Prior to being in Racine, Daca worked in Florida as a middle school assistant principal, and a middle school and high school mathematics teacher.

During her question-and-answer session, Daca was asked about closing a perceived "achievement gap" within the district.

"I think what I believe to be the first step in closing the achievement gap is to make sure all students have all access to a rigorous viable curriculum, and the opportunities that go with that, the resources that need to be in the school, so that teachers can understand how to intervene and what does it look like," said Rosalie Daca.

The first candidate for superintendent, Michael Johnson, was interviewed Tuesday night.

The final candidate, Dr. Rev Hillstrom, will be interviewed Friday at 7 p.m.