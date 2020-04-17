ECASD holds community forum with third and final supt. finalist

In the fall, the Eau Claire Area School district started a nationwide search for a successor to Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, who is retiring.

The search was narrowed down to three finalists - all participating in community forums this week.

Friday, the final candidate made his case for why he should be selected.

Dr. Rev Hillstrom has served as the Director of Educational Equity for Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota since 2015.

Before that, he was a district-level administrator for St. Paul Public Schools and the executive director of Youth Educational Services based in Minneapolis.

Dr. Hillstrom laid out his philosophy for the type of environment he wants to create in attracting talented educators to the Eau Claire Area School District

.

"If teachers want to be part of a system that's producing high academic successes. Teachers want to be part of the system that has profession development opportunities that strengthen their resolve and support them. You start providing those types of things and create that environment and that culture, you're going to bring teachers," said Dr. Rev Hillstrom.

The other two candidates are Michael Johnson, an assistant superintendent in the South Washington County School District in Minnesota, and Rosalie Daca, the chief academic officer for the Racine Unified School District.

The school board expects to reach a decision by the end of April.