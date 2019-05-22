ECASD honors retirees with annual banquet

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Wednesday night, the Eau Claire Area School District honored those who are retiring at the end of this school year.

The annual "Celebration of Service" banquet was held at the Florian Gardens.

Sixty-six retirees were honored for their service and dedication.

The honorees leave behind a combined 1,487.5 years of experience.

"Teaching and being in education is a service profession, it's all about seeing your results through the success of other people,” says ECASD superintendent, Mary Ann Hardebeck. “And sometimes you don't see that success immediately, it comes years later when somebody comes and says oh you were my favorite teacher or you were the only person in this school who really knew what I was about and so we celebrate that service tonight.”

WEAU multimedia journalist, Jesse Horne served as emcee for the event.

 
