ECASD prepares for school closure and at home learning

By Wednesday all K-12 schools throughout the state of Wisconsin are required to close. But in the Eau Claire area school district, Tuesday is the first day of no classes for the next couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, teachers are working to gather materials for students to work on at home during the time off. Students will have access to several online resources by grade level and library activities all on the district’s website.

Principals are reminding parents that they will be available for questions over the phone or email to help make sure the student’s time at home is productive. The anticipated reopening date is April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change.

