ECASD receives Mental Health Grants from Wisconsin DPI

The Eau Claire Area School District has received grants to provide

increased mental health services to students.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has provided the district with the School-Based Mental Health Services Grants, which will cover both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

The competitive grants were open to school districts and independent charter schools across the state.

The grants will enable ECASD to hire a mental health coordinator, who will design, implement and expand mental health supports for students.

The coordinator will also provide a critical link between the district’s Multilevel Systems of Support and community-based mental health

providers and grant funders.

Additionally, this staff member will work to build a fully collaborative

mental health service system, using evidence-based best practices.

“As a school district, we know that we must continually evolve to meet the changing needs of our students when it comes to mental health services and support,” said Dr. Mary Ann

Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. “We are very pleased that this grant from the DPI will allow us to hire a coordinator to focus on this important issue and build our capacity to meet our students' mental health needs. This is a great step forward as we continue to ensure our

schools remain safe, secure and positive learning environments for all students.”

Through these efforts, ECASD aims to improve access to mental health care, enhance preventative services, increase early problem identification and improve the likelihood of effective prevention and intervention throughout the district's schools.

The district also looks to remove stigmas of mental health in its schools and the Eau Claire area community.

To learn more about the Wisconsin DPI's School-Based Mental Health Services Grant program, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/sspw/mental-health/school-based-grant-program .