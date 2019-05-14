ECASD releases statement following threat found at Eau Claire middle school

After a threat was discovered at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire Tuesday, the Eau Claire Area School District released a statement:

“This afternoon, DeLong Middle School staff discovered a threat written on a stall in a girls' bathroom. The message was found shortly before school let out for the day.

School staff immediately contacted the Eau Claire Police Department and the District Office. Law enforcement officers investigated and have determined there is no credible threat at this time. Police identified the individual involved.

School will be in session tomorrow, as usual.

Please know that our first and most important responsibility is the safety of our students and staff. We take these situations very seriously. Any individuals who make such threats—even if those threats are without merit—with be disciplined accordingly. "