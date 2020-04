The ECASD Board of Canvassers has concluded their

official canvas of the April 7, 2020 election.

Philip Lyons - 3-Year Term

Lori Bica - 3-Year Term

Joshua Clements - 1-Year Term

ECASD would like to thank the Municipal and County Clerks for all of their hard work and dedication over the last few weeks. We appreciate your flexibility due to all of the changes.