ECASD to discuss capacity enrollment numbers at 3 local elementary schools

The Eau Claire Area School District’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee will discuss high capacity enrollments at three local elementary schools.

The school district says Meadowview and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools are at more than 90% capacity and Manz Elementary School is close to that mark as well.

Since the district predicts the enrollment to continue growing, they want to discuss long-term plans to study boundaries and facility needs at elementary schools.

"We continue to see significant enrollment growth in our district, including at several of our elementary schools, as more families with young children move into the community," said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. "While this growth is a very good thing, it also means we must address the capacity and facilities needs that result from it. We look forward to a good conversation on Thursday as we dive deeper into how we can best plan for the future."

The meeting will take place Feb. 13

