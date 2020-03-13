ECASD to offer meals during mandated closure

Plans are being put in place for the Eau Claire Area School District when school closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, per the governor's mandate.

The school board met Friday night and put a plan in place for students to still get the meals they need while school isn't in session.

Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck says every weekday during the mandatory closure, the school district will be offering two meals a day to students.

The meals will start Thursday and will be available at drive thrus at each middle school.

"But we're very concerned about the nutrition of our students, and we want to make sure we can continue to support them," said Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.

Superintendent Hardebeck says these are unprecedented times, and parents should reach out to the school district with any questions.