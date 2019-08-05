ECASD votes on Memorial track improvements & retiree benefits

Retiree benefits and plans to improve a high school track were up for votes at Monday's Eau Claire Area School Board meeting.

ECASD board meeting

The school board formally voted to approve a gift from the Ulrich Trust.

The $25,000 donation will be used for improvements at the Eau Claire Memorial High School track.

Those upgrades include all weather surfacing, field electrical outlets, and chain link fence and gates.

The school board also voted to implement several recommendations to help pay down the budget deficit by cutting retiree benefits.

An employee committee provided nine recommendations to the school board.

Monday, the board voted to accept and implement five of those recommendations.

Changes include shifting the HRA contribution date from July of each year to September -- with an estimated cost savings of $36,000 per year.

The board also voted to discontinue HRA contribution for retirees in the first year following retirement -- estimated to save the district up to $150,000 per year.

"These were just some practical things that could be changed that would have less impact than some of the scenarios the board was reviewing earlier. I think the committee would say they don't want any changes to post employment benefits, and so these were just some additional things kind of outside of that scheme that the committee felt comfortable with," said ECASD Director of Business Services Abby Johnson.

Most of the changes are set to take effect in either fiscal year 2021 or 2022.

--

Here are the 5 items the board approved (items 4, 7, 8, & 9 were tabled):

Item # 1: Shift the HRA contribution date. Currently, the HRA contribution is made in July of each year, the OPEB committee recommended moving it to a later date in an effort to not duplicate payment for the same FTE due to resignations that occur during the summer. The committee recommends an implementation date of July 1, 2020. The committee estimated a cost savings to the District of $36,000 per year.

Item # 2: Earn HRA contribution like ECASD married couples instead of automatic contribution. The committee recommends an implementation date of July 1, 2021. The committee estimated a cost savings to the District of up to $ 2,000,000, if no staff completed the wellness requirements. In reality, the committee estimates a cost savings of $ 50,000 per year.

Item # 3: Discontinue HRA contribution for retirees in the first year following their retirement. The committee recommends an implementation date of July 1, 2021. The committee estimated a cost savings to the District of up to $ 150,000 per year.

Item # 5: Committee recommends locking retiree insurance rate cap at year of retirement instead of year after retirement. The committee recommends an implementation date of July 1, 2021. If this recommendation had been in place over the last five years, an estimated cost savings could have been $ 146,771 which was the 5-year average.

Item # 6: Committee recommends calculating benefit based upon number of years each plan type is needed instead of retiring with the plan cap at retirement. The committee recommends an implementation date of July 1, 2021. Cost savings cannot be calculated at this time because the calculation is different than under the current plan.

