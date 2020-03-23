ECCHA closes to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ahead of Governor Evers "Safer at Home" order, the Eau Claire County Humane Association will be fully closed to the public beginning Tuesday.

Here is the full statement from ECCHA's Executive Director Shelley Janke:

"We want to thank you for your support and provide you with an update from the shelter. It is because of our wonderful community that we are able to care for these animals: You make our work possible.

We hope that you and your loved ones are safe. We are all in this together.

Governor Evers has issued a Safer-at-Home order which means beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 3/24, the Eau Claire County Humane Association will be fully closed to the public: we will not be able to accept adoption, foster, or surrender appointments. We also will no longer be allowing volunteers to be on-site. Although we are closed, our core staff continues to care for each and every animal here every day. We will continue to uphold our mission but with the recent happenings, are becoming low on what we need to run our facility. Due to Covid-19, we are facing fewer donations and now animal adoptions are not possible.

Thank you and we will continue to provide updates through this. If you have an emergency, the best way to contact us is by emailing info@eccha.org. You may also call the shelter at 715-839-4747 ext. 21 and our staff will get back to you when they are able."