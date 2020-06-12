ECCHA hosts "Critter Creations" fundraiser to support shelter pets

The Eau Claire County Humane Association's "Critter Creations" fundraiser is happening now through June 21st.

Critter Creations: How it Works!

Staff and volunteers will take your photo of your pet and recreate it in their own artistic way! We have artists of all ages with all talent levels - so you could receive a piece that’s silly, spot-on, or even abstract!

Every piece of art is original and completely unique, which makes it a great gift for yourself or a loved one while also supporting the animals at ECCHA

Here’s how to get yours!

~Cost is $15 per pet and you can order online or by mail.

To order online, click here. Make a donation of $15 per pet.

The donation form has a comments section where you can write “For Critter Creations“ and any notes (For example if it is a gift, we can email the finished artwork to anyone you like). Then EMAIL your pet(s) photo(s) to us at kfoster@eccha.org

~or by Mail: Mail us a photo of your pet(s) with a check made out to “ECCHA” to 3900 Old Town Hall Rd. Eau Claire, WI 54701

*ECCHA does prefer online orders, as it is the quickest way to get your photo to the artists and the finished artwork back to you.

You can expect your artwork of your pet in 10-14 days from time of order. We will email it straight to the email address you provided.