ECCHA pet pantry helps pet owners during pandemic

Many food pantries across the country are serving more people than ever and now animal shelters are also stepping up to ensure all of their pets are being fed.

Just like everywhere else the Eau Claire county humane association has to make adjustments due to the coronavirus. Recently they have made some changes to their pet pantry to make sure everyone is getting the necessary supplies for their pets during this time.

The items for the pantry used to be located in a shed outside but in order to keep everything clean they moved everything inside the building in pre-packed goodie bags.

If you are in need of food and supplies for your pet, all you have to do is stop by the humane association on Mondays or Fridays from 11-2 and knock on the door. Then, a staff member will hand you a bag full of the essentials for dogs, cats, bunnies or even guinea pigs.

"Right now people are struggling, you are not even sure how you are going to pay rent let alone feed your pets so we want to be a resource, we get donations from businesses and individuals so we want to be a resource for people that if you are struggling to feed your pets know that there is free supplies we can give to you,” said Shelley Janke from ECCHA.

If you would like to donate to make sure all of the pets in the Chippewa Valley are getting fed , you can drop off supplies in a donation bin outside of the humane association.

If you have additional questions you can contact the shelter who is still operating on limited staff. And now doing curb side adoptions as well. Again the pet pantry is open at the Eau Claire County Humane Association on Mondays and Fridays from 11-2.

