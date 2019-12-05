ECCHA receives $3,000 grant from Packers Foundation

The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1 million in grants to organizations around the state.

ECCHA receives grant from Green Bay Packers Foundation

One of those beneficiaries this year is the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The grant is worth $3,000, and it's the first time ECCHA has received a grant from the Packers Foundation.

The humane association will use the money for a program called "A Home for Loved Ones."

It will offset the cost when people need a temporary place for their pet to stay for a short period of time. This way they don't have to surrender their pet permanently.

"We can actually hold that animal in our shelter, care for it and allow for them time to get on with their difficult situation to find a home so that they can be reunited with their pets. In the past there only option would be surrendering their pets to the shelter," said ECCHA Executive Director Shelley Janke.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association has been doing the program for a few years.

With this funding, it can expand how many people it can help by providing this service.