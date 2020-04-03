ECCHA to start "curbside" pet adoption

The Eau Claire County Humane Association closed its shelter to the public, but the shelter is still operating to care for its animals.

There are currently 20 cats still in the shelter, and more than 70 other animals out in foster homes.

Next week, ECCHA is starting a "curbside" adoption process so pets can still find homes during this pandemic.

"It's a challenging time, but it's a great time to bring a pet into your house though because many people are working from home, your kids are at home from school so you have a little extra time to devote to a little animal," said ECCHA Executive Director Shelley Janke.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association currently has about 80 animals available for adoption.

People looking to adopt a pet should fill out an application. To go to ECCHA's website, click here.

If that's approved, starting next week staff will bring your new pet and the proper paperwork right to your car.