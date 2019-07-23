ECCT's "Peter Pan" flies into the Pablo Center at the Confluence

Peter Pan will be flying into the Pablo Center as a part of the Eau Claire Children's Theatre's performance. The production of Peter Pan will close out the 30th season of the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

The cast and crew are hard at work preparing for the show that will open on Wednesday. But after all of the rehearsals the final part of the show that has to come together is getting Peter Pan to fly. There is a lot of preparation and even an outside flying company that has to come in to help make the magic of the show come together. Executive Director, Wayne Marek says they are the first theatre group that will take flight on the RCU stage at the Pablo Center.

During the show, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey. During their adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and the villainous Captain Hook.

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of Peter Pan will be at the RCU Theatre in the Pablo Center at the Confluence on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 24 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, July 25 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 26 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 @ 1:30pm

Sunday, July 28 @ 1:30pm

To purchase tickets click here.

