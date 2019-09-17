ECPD: Red light violations a problem in Eau Claire

A report from AAA Wisconsin says in the last 10 years there has been a 150 percent increase in the number of deaths related to drivers running red lights.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, red-light violations are a problem in Eau Claire.

There have only been 2 fatal crashes as a result of drivers running red lights since 2017.

ECPD has issued 105 citations for violating the red traffic light so far this year.

The department says it has issued more than 300 written warnings in the last two years. This year, there have been 114 written warnings given so far.

Officer Bridget Coit of ECPD says the number of citations that will be issued at the end of 2019 is expected to be higher than those numbers in 2017 and 2018, which was about 150 each year.

WEAU has obtained dash-cam video from ECPD showing multiple drivers running red lights in Eau Claire.

Police say they're working to minimize this problem.

“Our patrol division is specifically targeting certain problem intersections and paying attention to these violations to hopefully reduce crashes,” said Coit.