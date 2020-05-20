ECPD delivering birthday bears

If your child has a birthday during this COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration probably looks a lot different this year than in years past.

And with social distancing in full effect, the Eau Claire Police Department is helping kids to celebrate their special day.

"Today we're going to be out visiting some community kids that have birthdays coming up,” says Josh Miller of the Eau Claire Police Department. "We just wanted to bring them a bear, follow proper social distancing and maybe bring an extra smile to their face when they can't really celebrate the way that they want to celebrate."

Officers have delivered more than two dozen bears over the last few weeks and Miller says it is a great way for them to get out in the community as well.

"We haven't been able to do as much community outreach as we wanted to lately, with the quarantine, so we're always looking for different ways that we can kind of get out and meet people in our community,” he says.

And the kids are always excited to see them.

"They're usually really surprised,” Miller says. “It is usually parents that tell us their kids really like police officers or firefighters. A lot of smiling faces, a lot of bears handed out, it has been great."

Miller says they are taking requests if you would like to surprise your child on their birthday.

"We have kind of scaled back, it has to be people in the city of Eau Claire just because we have had so many requests we kind of had to narrow it down a little bit but as long as we've got bears, we're going to keep going,” he says. “The best way to get in contact with us would be to just direct message us through Facebook on our department's Facebook page. It might take us a little bit to get to you”