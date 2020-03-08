Eau Claire Police encourages parents to help keep kids safe online

Officer Bridget Coit said so far this year; there have been two cases of sex offender misusing the internet.

She said it is okay for parents should ask about their kids about who they know online and what is appropriate to share. Although parents may not know how to start that conversation, Coit said kids want to have them.

“Children want to have those conversations with us, they are looking for guidance,” Coit said. “We are their parents, guardians, adults, mentors and like we teach them everything else, we need to teach them about computers and also show that we willing to listen and learn as well.”

Coit said you should spend time with your child online and learn about their online interests and encourage them to tell you about any concerns they have.

