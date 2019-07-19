ECPD encourages to ask questions to avoid fraud

Eau Claire Police Department shared to their Facebook today that when donating to a charity it is okay to ask the organization questions.

The department is posting a list of good questions to ask about the information of Renelle Laffe and Hope in the Valley left many people with questions.

ECPD lists good questions to ask as;

•Who manages the money?

•Is there an entire board of personnel in place?

•Are two people required for signatures and deposits?

•Does the organization regularly have an internal audit completed?

•What types of donations are made from the charity, and to who or what type of research the donations go towards?

•And… if you don’t think your questions are being properly answered – ask to speak to someone else.

We also want to empower other co-workers, employees, or associates to question or report something if it seems suspicious. We may not be able to stop all fraud, but we can surely work together to minimize it.