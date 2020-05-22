ECPD investigating social media video of alleged assault

Eau Claire Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an assault.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning the department says they believe they have identified and arrested all suspects.

Here is the full statement:

We are aware of the video circulating on social media regarding an assault. We have had officers investigating this case since early Thursday morning. We now believe we have identified and arrested all suspects. Please do not contact the communication center to report this incident as it has been reported and documented. We are continuing to investigate this case. Thank you to everyone who called and tagged us regarding this incident. Your vigilance is appreciated.

