Buffalo County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched after a woman stated she fell 24 feet from her hunting blind.

Officials were dispatched to Glencoe on Nov. 23 at 6:35 after 29-year-old Kayla Linder called stating she had fell from her hunting blind and may have broken her leg and wrist.

Linder told law enforcement she could not open the door to her blind and when it did open, she lost her balance and fell. Linder was taken to a local hospital.