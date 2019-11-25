EMS rescue driver as car hangs over creek

Posted: 
Updated: Mon 9:41 AM, Nov 25, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/CNN) - A car was found dangling over a Missouri creek over the weekend.

The photos snapped by the Winfield Foley Fire Protection District show just how close the driver was to the cold creek water Saturday night. (Source: Winfield Foley Fire Protection District)

The driver was on his way home when his windshield started getting foggy. He couldn’t see and slid off the road. Thanks to fire crews and a quick-thinking neighbor, that driver is still alive.

“I heard a clunk and some noises,” said neighbor Bob Kinderlen. “And so, I came out and saw headlights up in the sky.”

Kinderlen called 911 as he reassured his neighbor help was on the way.

"Every time he would move, the car would just rock a little bit,” Kinderlen recalled. “So, it was kind of scary at first."

Assistant Fire Chief Arron Lee was first on the scene.

"We've trained on these situations before. We don't get to use this training very often," Lee said.

The crews used a pulley system to secure the car as the driver remained inside.

“He was ready to get out of there. I said, ‘You can’t get out just yet,’” Lee said.

The drop was about 7 feet from the road, with the car balancing on the banks.

"We secured the car and made sure it was safe and wasn't going to fall into the creek,” Lee explained. “And we actually sent a fireman down inside the car, assisting him with getting his seat belt off and getting him up out of the car."

Lee said everything went smoothly. The driver was able to walk away with no injuries.

He stressed that's why putting in hundreds of training hours is so important.

“Being a volunteer department, those hundreds of hours are hard to come by,” Lee said. “Everyone’s got jobs, but every Monday night, our guys dedicate to training.”

