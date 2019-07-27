ESPN: David Ortiz out of hospital, to rehab at home

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Updated: Sat 2:58 PM, Jul 27, 2019

BOSTON (Gray News) - Former Boston Red Sox hitter David Ortiz was released from the hospital on Friday, according to an ESPN source.

Ortiz had been in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston since June 10, a day after being shot in the Dominican Republic.

A family source told ESPN that Ortiz, 43, will receive round-the-clock nursing care at home and will be visited regularly by his doctor.

Ortiz has undergone three surgeries related to the gunshot wound and complications. Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine have been removed.

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting of another man and Ortiz was an unintended target.

