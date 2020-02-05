Early learning teacher at Prairie Ridge Early Learning wins Golden Apple Award

Wednesday we continue to honor educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with another Golden Apple Award. Always a fun experience to check out Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center!

"Today we are going to celebrate with our school family; we're going to celebrate with Ms. Mariah. Ms. Mariah is the person from prairie ridge who is winning the Golden Apple Award."

The Early Learning Director Heidi White presented Mariah Halling with the Golden Apple Award. Halling works with four and five- year-olds in a classroom that white calls a model one for "conscious discipline". Three core components that include safety, connection and problem-solving.

Mariah Halling , Prairie Ridge Early Learning teacher, says "Most important years of their lives, building the foundation emotionally and socially and academically as well, just setting them up for success in the future for the rest of their lives. They come in and some of them have never had a school experience before so it's really cool to give them those experiences, see them grow and develop throughout the year. Even though we don't necessarily see them past when they leave us but just knowing that we are impacting them."

Heidi White, director at Prairie Ridge Early Learning, says "She knows her kids so well and she really works to meet their needs, in every way that she can. She is a leader in many ways, this classroom is a model classroom for conscious discipline and she's also one to help out her colleagues in any way to collaborate to help them with initiatives, things like that. She just builds a warm classroom family; it's just amazing having her here."

Ms. Halling and Prairie Ridge will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to use however they choose. Mariah will be honored again at the Golden Apple Banquet in April.

