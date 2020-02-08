Early morning fire closes Phillips Hall at UW-Eau Claire

According to a release sent out by the UW-Eau Claire Integrated Marketing and Communications department, the fire started in the Geography and Anthropology Student Research Lab, Room 266A, sometime in the early morning.

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched just before 5:20 a.m. No one was injured in the fire. According to Eau Claire Fire Department, the fire remains under investigation, but appears to have been started by a printer. The university release states that the fire did significant damage to the lab. According to Eau Claire Fire, the damage is estimated to cost about $50,000. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt praised Eau Claire Fire & Rescue for their quick response.

“I want to thank the Eau Claire Fire Department, our campus police and our facilities team for responding so quickly to the fire,” Schmidt said. ““Their quick response helped contain the fire and limit the damage to the rest of the building.”

According to the university release, Phillips Hall was built in the 1960s and does not have a sprinkler system. UW-Eau Claire facilities are inspecting the electrical, plumbing and air handling systems throughout the building. An update to the accessibility of Phillips Hall will be determined within the next 48 hours.

