Early registration open for 'Rock the Riverfront'

Early-bird registration ends May 12 for the RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. The event will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in downtown Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park, and includes a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, music, family games, and food trucks. Registration is available online.

In celebration of the event’s 25th year, all participants who finish the run/walk will receive a finisher medal. Also, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award medals will be given to the top male and top female 10K & 2 Mile finishers in their age categories.

Special early bird pricing is available until May 12, 2019. Registration for the 10K and 2 mile is just $30; youth races are $10. Teams are another option, with per-person registration for the 10K and 2 mile at $35; youth team registrations are $15 each. All registered participants receive a free t-shirt, meal ticket, and one free charity vote.

Again this year, there will be a chance to win $500 by participating in the Rock Hunt sponsored by Market & Johnson. Clues will be posted the week of June 17-21.

Proceeds for the event will go to our three partner charities: Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, The Open Door Clinic, and Stepping Stones: Food, Shelter, Support. Registered participants receive one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic offers beautiful running routes, plenty of family fun, and the opportunity to benefit three organizations that are making a positive impact in our communities. Runners and non-runners alike won’t want to miss this event!