Earth just had its 2nd hottest November on record

Updated: Mon 11:59 AM, Dec 16, 2019

(Gray News) – November 2019 was the second-hottest November for planet Earth since scientists started keeping track of such things 140 years ago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA) released the figures Monday.

“Moreover, both the season (September through November) and the year to date (January through November) were each the second hottest in recorded history,” according to NOAA.

The data also included near-record lows for polar sea ice.

The world’s five hottest Novembers have all occurred since 2013.

North America was largely spared the higher-than-normal temperatures and even experienced some record lows in November, while South America, Africa and the Hawaiian Islands all set record highs for the month.

