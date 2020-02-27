Easing coronavirus anxiety

On January 30th, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency.” The CDC says coronavirus is no longer a question of if, but when it comes to the United States.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, says, “No country should assume it wouldn’t get cases. That could be a fatal mistake, and quite literally.”

In Eau Claire, some people are nervous about the virus, while others think it’s too far away to be a threat.

“People are talking about it but, I don’t know. We’ll be fine until it gets here, and then people will be freaking out,” says Blaze Beltran, UWEC Student.

“I think you have to take your time to research it and actually look at things before just going, oh there’s a headline that says we’re all gonna die,” says Dustin Wolfe.

If you are nervous about the coronavirus outbreak, there are some steps you can take to manage anxiety. We spoke to a behavioral health expert about how this anxiety might affect your daily life.

Lydia Deering, HSHS Sacred Heart Behavioral Health Social Worker says, “Recognize that anxiety can affect the different parts of your body and the different systems, not just your brain. So I think it’s important to recognize that anxiety can affect the quality of life by distracting you or sometimes making it, if it’s severe, hard to function in daily life.”

Sometimes taking a step back from technology can help to manage anxiety.

“So it’s important to remember in the society that we live in that we are frequently getting information from everywhere and sometimes those unknowns can be a trigger for your anxiety,” says Deering. “And if it is it’s important to give yourself permission to step back to stop watching news or give yourself a digital break if you’re getting an influx of a lot of different information.”

Deering says activities such as drawing, spending time with family and friends, deep breathing, and talking to people can help ease anxiety, no matter what the trigger. However, if these tips don’t work, it may be time to speak to a professional.

“If you start having anxiety and it starts disrupting your daily life, seek help. / It’s never too early to seek help.”

Lydia reminds us that anxiety related to the coronavirus is just an example of one trigger, and that anything can cause anxiety. However, that doesn’t change the treatment options for mental health issues.

“But you can feel like it’s the end of the world for anything. It’s not just something that you see on the news, but sometimes your daily life feels like it’s the end of the world,” she says. “So that’s important for you to know it’s okay to take a step back and take care of yourself.”

