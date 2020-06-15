East Hill neighborhood voices support, concern for fireworks show location

For approximately the last six decades, fireworks have lit up the night sky above Carson Park in Eau Claire.

But due to the threat of COVID-19, the annual celebration is being elsewhere this year. In order to minimize the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Eau Claire city council voted 10-1 to move the show to Plank Hill in the East Hill neighborhood, near Forest Hill Cemetery. Not everyone is excited about the move. Some people worried that headstones may be damaged in the cemetery by people coming to watch the show.

“I think people had an understanding that no one was going to be allowed in the cemetery, but in fact they were going to be as it was originally proposed,” says city councilman Andrew Werthmann. “I think people had an understanding that no one was going to be allowed in and when they found out that they were, that's when people were really upset.”

Werthmann was the lone "nay" vote, and says his decision was based on tradition and concern for the neighborhood.

“"We have a tradition of doing it there, it's also viewable from the downtown and other locations. I thought we should keep with the tradition and keep in in Carson Park, that amendment failed,” he says. “My biggest issue here is how close it is to the residential neighborhood and that is right here with the cemetery."

However, others living in the East Hill neighborhood say they are in favor of the move. Sadie Falter is one of those people.

“I think so many things have changed, so many things have been canceled and postponed and it takes a lot out of you,” she says. “To still have some normalcy, to still have something a lot of people look forward to every year, to still have a little bit of that is better than none.”

In a petition started on Change.org, the creator says, 'East Hill neighborhood were not given the opportunity to voice their opinion on this decision.' The petition calls for the city to move the fireworks show back to Carson Park and also says 'there are concerns for traffic issues, parking issues, cemetery desecration, animal and pet anxiety, veterans and persons with sound and sensory PTSD, property damage and noise and air pollution.' Over 120 people have signed the petition as of 6 p.m. Monday night. Eau Claire community services director Jeff Pippenger says he wants to bring people some sense of normally, even if it is only for a short while. He also says the city is working to minimize noise pollution in the area.

“We're working with our pyrotechnic supplier, asking to stay away from the loud fireworks that make the big booms. staying with the ones that go up and make colors and things like that,” Pippenger says. “We're hoping he stays with a less robust fireworks show.”

Pippenger also says in order to ease potential traffic issues, they will be putting no-parking signs from Chauncey Street to the west and from Main Street to the south. He says that encompasses the Forest Hill Cemetery. Werthmann says if done right, this year's show can be just as special as in years past.

“If it goes ahead, it's not the end of the world. I think it will have a negative impact for some folks, but a lot of folks will enjoy it and we are hopefully going to do it right if it happens,” he says.

In a statement sent to WEAU, Eastside Hill Neighborhood association president Chad Rowekamp says, 'The East Side Hill Neighborhood has had a long history of working with the city on various things. I believe the city has addressed many of the concerns that are being put out there by consulting with the fire department, police department, parks department, health department and the pyrotechnics. They have assured us that the noise will be no greater than if it was at Carson park, since they will be launched from a higher elevation and use more of an aerial display instead of any ground display. The campaign is we moved so you don’t have to. The city doesn’t want you coming into the neighborhood but instead they want you to stay home and view it from the comforts of your yard. The entrances to the cemetery will be blocked off and there will be restrictions on parking in various locations. As for it being in the cemetery and being disrespectful, it will take place in the maintenance area and cemeteries were the first public green spaces in many cities it would be common for hundreds to gather on Sunday for picnics and gatherings. Forrest Hill still is a public green space people walk, bike and go sledding there on a daily basis.

The concerns that people have are valid and I believe that the city has addressed them or will address them in an acceptable manor to make this a safe and fun event for the city. Have a Happy 4th of July.'

Tune into WEAU at 10 p.m.for live coverage of this year's show.