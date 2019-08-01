East Texas father of slain woman continues to push to implement Kari's law

By  | 
Updated: Thu 5:22 PM, Aug 01, 2019

WASHINGTON (GrayDC) An east Texas man who is fighting to get direct 9-1-1 dialing at places like hotels and office buildings is one step closer to achieving his goal. He was in Washington, DC today when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to put the law into action.

Hank Hunt sits in the FCC hearing room as they discuss voting to adopt Kari's Law requirements to enable direct 9-1-1 dialing in places with multi-line telephones like college campuses and hotels. (Source: GrayDC)

Hank Hunt’s daughter, Kari, was brutally murdered in an east Texas hotel room, five years ago. Kari’s daughter tried calling 9-1-1 during the attack, but the call never went through. Hunt says his granddaughter didn’t know she had to dial a number before 9-1-1 to reach an outside line.

Today, the FCC voted to require all multi-line phones to allow people to dial 9-1-1 directly in places like college campuses and office buildings.
Hunt says there is still more work to be done—he will keep spreading awareness about Kari’s law.

“It’s a matter of word of mouth, knocking on doors and letting people know come February 16, this is law and there’s going to be some liability involved if something should happen on their properties,” said Hunt.

The requirement won’t apply to phones before FCC rules go into effect.

Hunt says this law is truly a tribute to his daughter.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says Hank’s efforts will save lives in the future.

The F-C-C also voted to require any phones besides a cell phone to provide a location like a street address and room number to first responders when someone dials 9-1-1.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus