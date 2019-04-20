Easter Egg hunt draws hundreds to Carson Park Saturday

Saturday afternoon kids from across the Chippewa Valley got some practice hunting for Easter eggs ahead of the big holiday on Sunday.

The Chippewa Valley Easter Egg Hunt brought hundreds of children families and individuals to Carson Park in Eau Claire Saturday.

The event also featured a visit from the Easter bunny and an activity zone. Organizers say celebrating the event's 10th anniversary milestone was the perfect way to kick off spring and bring the community together!

“Every year this gets bigger and bigger and this is a real true community event, we get more civic organizations, more sponsors, more people coming, it's just wonderful to have the community together,” says Event Chair, Hannah Walsh.

Presented by the Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts of America, organizers add over 50 volunteers aided in making Saturday’s event a success!

