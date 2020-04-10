Easter Bunny visits assisted living residents to celebrate Easter

Some assisted living residents were able to celebrate Easter a little early... with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Members at Moments Hospice care went around spreading Easter cheer to different assisted living facilities.

The event allowed the Easter Bunny to visit the residents' apartments to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Moments Hospice employee Alex Rhode says this was a great way to brighten the residents day.

"Especially in this time when they can't have visitors and i"m sure it's really depressing and hard for them so just to give smiles and be a part of brightening their day that's why we do it."

Moments Hospice visited a variety of different assisted living facilities all throughout the Chippewa Valley.

